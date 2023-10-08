University of Chester showcases MA graduates at new exhibition space
Chester will host a celebration of creativity as the exceptional work of graduating artists and designers is showcased at the University’s new city centre exhibition space.
Everyone is welcome to visit the University of Chester Master of Arts (MA) Fine Art and MA Design end-of-year show, at the Contemporary Art Space Chester (CASC) in its new location of Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces: Chester, in Grosvenor Shopping Centre.
The exhibition runs from Saturday (October 7) to October 28.
Associate Professor Bernadine Murray, Head of Art and Design at the University said: “We are thrilled to extend our warmest invitation to all for the upcoming MA Fine Art and MA Design end-of-year show, showcasing the remarkable talents of our graduating artists and designers.
“This is our inaugural exhibition in the new city centre gallery and promises to be a spectacular celebration of creativity and innovation.”
The free exhibition takes place as part of the Chester Contemporary fringe festival. The Chester Contemporary is a major new visual arts biennial curated by Chester-born artist Ryan Gander OBE RA.
CASC, in Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces: Chester, can be found at Unit 14 in Grosvenor Shopping Centre, and the show will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.
For further information, please visit: https://www1.chester.ac.uk/events/ma-fine-art-and-ma-design-exhibition. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News