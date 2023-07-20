University of Chester launches parents’ guide to Clearing

In the countdown to A-Level results day, experts from the University of Chester are sharing tips for parents to help their child navigate the Clearing system. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the Clearing window now open until October 17th, the University has launched a step-by-step guide for parents/carers to assist their child through the process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Clearing system is used by UCAS and UK universities at the end of the academic year to fill courses that still have spaces left on them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, rather than filling spaces on courses that nobody wants, Clearing is now being used by more and more prospective students as it provides more choice and greater flexibility. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Whatever the reason, Clearing is a great opportunity to start afresh and apply for a 2023 university course,” explains Ric Bengree, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With thousands of prospective students considering Clearing as a route into higher education, it’s important that as a parent/carer you’re able to guide and support your child through the Clearing process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“And while the process may seem daunting, there’s plenty you can do in the run up to results day to advise and guide your child through the experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Here are six top tips to help smooth the process – available in full here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Direct Clearing Application:

If your child is applying through Clearing, they need to register with UCAS and apply. They will receive a welcome email with access details to their application on the UCAS Hub, along with a Clearing Number.

For first-time Clearing applicants or those unsuccessful before, Clearing Plus provides a list of top 50 course matches. UCAS uses application details, qualifications, university preferences, and past student data to generate the list.

After getting grades, use the UCAS online search tool for up-to-date course vacancy information. If preferred courses/universities are not available, consider alternative options or combined honours degrees.

Shortlisted courses require phone calls to universities. Encourage your child, reassure them, and ensure they have necessary details and materials before making the calls. Help them evaluate offers based on course content, placements, aspirations, accommodation, and visit the university if possible.

Discuss verbal offers with your child and add their Clearing choice on the UCAS Hub. Once the university confirms the place, it will be shown as an acceptance on the ‘Choices’ page of the UCAS Hub.

After confirming their place, update the Student Finance application and assist in finding suitable accommodation or commuting options.

Ric added: “To successfully guide your child through the Clearing process, you’ll need to keep an open mind and listen to them, so that you can provide the comfort and reassurance they need. | ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Having a Plan B means they are less likely to panic or rush into making a decision they may regret. Being positive and supporting your child will help them to remain calm and confident as they navigate their way through the Clearing process and make the best decision for their future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the parents’ guide to Clearing, the University has also produced a series of helpful blogs to including: Get Ahead: Learn How to Save Money at University Before You Join and Manage Your Money at University with Expert Help. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

