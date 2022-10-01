Deeside.com > News

Union leaders call on PM to rule out ‘crippling cuts’ to public services

Union leaders have today called on the prime minister and chancellor  to provide a “cast-iron assurance” that they will not make further spending cuts to public services.

In a joint, open letter to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the TUC and 18 trade unions – representing millions of public sector workers – are seeking an urgent meeting, amid fears of another crippling round of austerity this November.

Commenting on the move, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Government departments have been tasked with finding efficiency savings. After 12 years of cutting services to the bone, there is nothing left to trim.

“When the Conservatives say efficiency savings, this is usually code for cuts.”

UNISON’s general secretary Christina McAnea has added her name to the letter, which reminds the prime minister that in her leadership campaign she promised there would be no reduction in public spending.

The letter goes on: “But according to reports, another wave of crippling austerity could be on its way in November in order to fund tax cuts for the super-rich.

“This would be an act of national vandalism and a huge betrayal of the British people.

“Frontline services are already at breaking point. They must not be sacrificed to make the top 1% even richer.

“Unions will not sit by and allow the government to impoverish public services and the amazing staff who deliver them. We won’t allow the social fabric of this country to be destroyed.”

