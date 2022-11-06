Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 6th Nov 2022

UK given extra bank holiday for coronation of King Charles

An extra bank holiday will take place across the UK to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.

The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, “this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.” The UK government has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.”

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

This year, Britain has had two extra bank holidays, one to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and the second on the day of her funeral in September.

 

