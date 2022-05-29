Two North East Wales farms go on market with combined asking price of nearly £3.5m

Two North East Wales farms have been put on the market with a combined asking price of nearly £3.5m.

Mold based estate agent J Bradburne Price & Co brought the two agricultural units to the open market last week.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Rarely do opportunities such as these present themselves in the North East Wales region.”

The first holding is Pant Gwyn Mawr, close to the rural idyllic village of Ysceifiog in Flintshire.

A farm that has been in the same family for over 100 years.

It boasts approximately 140 acres of fertile pasture land, set in a ring fence around the farmstead which comprises a grade II listed five bedroom farmhouse with both modern and traditional outbuildings.

Formerly a dairy farm, in recent years it has been operated as a cattle finishing and growing unit.

The farmstead is located down an access track, well away from the public highway.

Many of the fields are capable of being cropped or cultivated and have access directly from the road or access track.

The holding is just 10 minutes from the A55 expressway and is expected “to draw interest from far and wide.”

The farm has a guide price of £1,700,000.

The second unit is Honkley Dairy Unit, Rossett.

A purpose built green field dairy setup, constructed between 12-15 years ago.

A spokesperson for J Bradburne Price & Co, said: “With an excellent access network and state of the art cattle housing, it will no doubt be of interest to many.”

The six acre concrete pad offers cubicle housing for 350 cows, loose housing/ calving pens, collecting yards, a 18:18 herringbone parlour, four silage clamps and an earth banked slurry lagoon.

The unit is set in approximately 120 acres of fertile pasture and arable land, all immediately surrounding the farmstead which is located down a short access track and being centrally located to the land.

The farm has a guide price of £1,750,000.

To find out more contact www.jbradburneprice.com