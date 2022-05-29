Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 29th May 2022

Two North East Wales farms go on market with combined asking price of nearly £3.5m

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two North East Wales farms have been put on the market with a combined asking price of nearly £3.5m.

Mold based estate agent J Bradburne Price & Co brought the two agricultural units to the open market last week.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Rarely do opportunities such as these present themselves in the North East Wales region.”

The first holding is Pant Gwyn Mawr, close to the rural idyllic village of Ysceifiog in Flintshire.

A  farm that has been in the same family for over 100 years.

It boasts approximately 140 acres of fertile pasture land, set in a ring fence around the farmstead which comprises a grade II listed five bedroom farmhouse with both modern and traditional outbuildings.

Formerly a dairy farm, in recent years it has been operated as a cattle finishing and growing unit.

The farmstead is located down an access track, well away from the public highway.

Many of the fields are capable of being cropped or cultivated and have access directly from the road or access track.

The holding is just 10 minutes from the A55 expressway and is expected “to draw interest from far and wide.”

The farm has a guide price of £1,700,000.

The second unit is Honkley Dairy Unit, Rossett.

A purpose built green field dairy setup,  constructed between 12-15 years ago.

A spokesperson for J Bradburne Price & Co, said: “With an excellent access network and state of the art cattle housing, it will no doubt be of interest to many.”

The six acre concrete pad offers cubicle housing for 350 cows, loose housing/ calving pens,  collecting yards, a 18:18 herringbone parlour, four silage clamps and an earth banked slurry lagoon.

The unit is set in approximately 120 acres of fertile pasture and arable land, all immediately surrounding the farmstead which is located down a short access track and being centrally located to the land.

The farm has a guide price of £1,750,000.

To find out more contact www.jbradburneprice.com 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First minister content that “doctors and nurses on the ward” make visiting policy decisions rather than government

News

Community Council given “buy it or lose it” ultimatum over Flintshire village church

News

NSPCC Cymru to raise awareness of the charity’s work and child protection at National Eisteddfod

News

UK announces RAF and Royal Navy support to Qatar World Cup 2022

News

Connah’s Quay power station team taking on the Three Peak Challenge to raise funds for Flintshire Foodbank

News

Welsh pandemic response ‘paused’ but ‘not abandoned’

News

Flintshire’s Local Development Plan could be approved by October under updated timeline

News

Police appeal for help locating two cows missing from near Mold

News

Last chance to nominate Flintshire community heroes for major National Lottery award

News





Read 410,097 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn