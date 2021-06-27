Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 27th Jun 2021

Mold Mayor officially opened new Poundland store this weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Last week Bliss Lingerie opened on Earl Street, they offer a personal bra fitting service by appointment, specialising in regular bras up to L cup, mastectomy bras, maternity bras, sports bras and swimwear.

In May a new waffle house named the Waffle Box also opened on Earl Road.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



