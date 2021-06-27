Mold Mayor officially opened new Poundland store this weekend

A new Poundland store has opened in Mold this weekend.

The official opening of the new store on Saturday was attended by the Mayor of Mold, Cllr Sarah Taylor.

The new shop will add to the budget retailers network of stores across North Wales, including Flint, Wrexham, Prestatyn, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Llandudno and Bangor.

The 13,000 sq ft store in the town’s Ambrose Lloyd Centre will employ 20 staff.

The Mold store features Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing ranges as well as PEP&CO Home which launched last year across the UK.

“Chiller and freezer cabinets stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream, as well as barbecue foods.

For extra convenience, the store has belted checkouts and trolleys,”Poundland has said.

Ahead of the opening Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said:

“We love being in North Wales. We know from the response elsewhere that customers will love our PEP&CO clothing and homeware, while the addition of chilled and frozen foods means they’ll be able to buy more of what they need in a single shopping trip.”

Like all its stores, the Poundland new store will have barrier screens at checkouts and “thorough and regular cleaning regimes applied across the day.”

“Customers are asked to observe government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.” Poundland has said.

As well as Poundland, Mold has seen a number of new businesses open recently.

Baby and children’s clothing shop, Pwdin Bach opened the doors for the first time on Saturday.

The opening of the new shop at Daniel Owen Precinct was also attended by the Mayor of Mold, Cllr Sarah Taylor.