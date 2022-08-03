Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Aug 2022

Transport for Wales and Cadw partner to offer 2-for-1 entry in Wales’ historic landmarks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People travelling by train to Wales’ historic landmarks can get 2-for-1 entry thanks to a new partnership between Transport for Wales and Cadw.

Visitors who present a valid same-day rail ticket will be eligible for two tickets for the price of one at paid Cadw sites.

It’s valid at historic locations looked after by Cadw across Wales, including world famous castles at Caernarfon, Conwy and Caerphilly, many of which are easily accessible by rail.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “Wales has so many incredible places to visit and this offer is a perfect way to save money, while also travelling sustainably using public transport.

“We’re delighted to be working with Cadw on this scheme and hope to see many people taking up the offer over the next year.”

Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “As the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw is committed to the sustainability of Wales’s historical landscape, for the benefit of future generations.

“Naturally, this commitment goes hand in hand with Wales’s wider sustainability targets — so we couldn’t be happier to be supporting Transport for Wales with this green tourism initiative.

“We hope that the offer will enable Welsh residents and visitors alike to choose a greener, public travel option when visiting our outstanding historic sites — this summer and beyond.”

