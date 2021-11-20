Tip Top Productions holding auditions for cast of Cats at to be staged at Theatr Clwyd next year

A local theatre company has announced auditions for roles in its production of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous musicals

Following the success of “The Show Must Go On” local theatre company Tip Top Productions have announced that their next production will be the iconic West End and Broadway musical CATS which will be staged at Theatr Clwyd in March next year.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th November, starting at 7.30pm, at Park Street Studios, Wrexham, Tip Top’s rehearsal venue.

With auditions being held over two days, dance and movement auditions for ensemble and specific, named principal roles will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday 23rd November followed by singing auditions for the ensemble only at 8.30pm.

Singing auditions for all principal characters will take place on Wednesday 24th November at 7.30pm. In charge of the auditions on both days will be the show’s creative team, Director and Choreographer Rob Stevens and Musical Director Tim Jones.

Speaking about the auditions, Rob and Tim said “We’re getting ready to stage this mega musical and are on the lookout for an ensemble of Actors, Dancers and Singers to put this feline show onstage in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre in Theatr Clwyd next March. ”

“From the younger kittens right up to Old Deuteronomy we are looking for cast of all ages (17 yrs +) and abilities to bring the show to life. We cannot hide the fact that it is a big dance based musical however don’t be put off by that – not everyone will have to dance! We will also be looking for an offstage chorus to add to the vocals required.”

Full details of the auditions, audition songs and a draft rehearsal schedule can be found at www.tiptopproductions.co.uk/cats-auditions/1315

Anyone interested in attending the auditions should register their initial interest (and whether they wish to audition for a specific named role) via email to robs@tiptopproductions.co.uk