Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 20th Nov 2021

Updated: Sat 20th Nov

Tip Top Productions holding auditions for cast of Cats at to be staged at Theatr Clwyd next year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A local theatre company has announced auditions for roles in its production of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous musicals

Following the success of “The Show Must Go On” local theatre company Tip Top Productions have announced that their next production will be the iconic West End and Broadway musical CATS which will be staged at Theatr Clwyd in March next year.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th November, starting at 7.30pm, at Park Street Studios, Wrexham, Tip Top’s rehearsal venue.

With auditions being held over two days, dance and movement auditions for ensemble and specific, named principal roles will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday 23rd November followed by singing auditions for the ensemble only at 8.30pm.

Singing auditions for all principal characters will take place on Wednesday 24th November at 7.30pm. In charge of the auditions on both days will be the show’s creative team, Director and Choreographer Rob Stevens and Musical Director Tim Jones.

Speaking about the auditions, Rob and Tim said “We’re getting ready to stage this mega musical and are on the lookout for an ensemble of Actors, Dancers and Singers to put this feline show onstage in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre in Theatr Clwyd next March. ”

“From the younger kittens right up to Old Deuteronomy we are looking for cast of all ages (17 yrs +) and abilities to bring the show to life. We cannot hide the fact that it is a big dance based musical however don’t be put off by that – not everyone will have to dance! We will also be looking for an offstage chorus to add to the vocals required.”

Full details of the auditions, audition songs and a draft rehearsal schedule can be found at www.tiptopproductions.co.uk/cats-auditions/1315

Anyone interested in attending the auditions should register their initial interest (and whether they wish to audition for a specific named role) via email to robs@tiptopproductions.co.uk



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Berwyn Book: “So much history that was preserved within our warehouse has all gone”

News

England looks to follow Wales signalling intention to ban single-use plastics

News

Doubling frequency of trains on Wrexham-Bidston line – Rail freight operator objects to proposals

News

A Deeside Co-op store is serving up free same-day delivery of online grocery orders for a limited time

News

Connah’s Quay High School issues statement following tragic death of a pupil

News

Russell Marsh denies murdering Shotton mum of four Jade Ward

News

Seal pup found on a Prestatyn beach with over 20 bites “consistent with those being inflicted by a dog”

News

North Wales MS backs campaign for all pancreatic cancer patients to be prescribed essential medication

News

Police in Flintshire have launched an appeal for “sightings” of a black Range Rover

News





Read 421,316 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn