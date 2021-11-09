Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Nov 2021

Three weeks to go before HMRC stops making tax credits and child benefit payments to Post Office card accounts

Around 24,000 people who receive tax credits, Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance payments to Post Office card accounts have just three weeks to update new payment details or risk having payments paused.

From 1 December 2021, HMRC will stop making the payments to Post Office card accounts.

HMRC is urging account holders to contact them to update their bank account details to continue receiving payments without disruption.

People can choose to receive their benefits and credits payments to a bank, building society or credit union account.

If they already have an alternative account, they can contact HMRC now to update their details.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Time is running out for customers who have been using a Post Office card account to get payments from us.”

“They need to give us their new account details now to avoid their payments being suspended.”

“They can update their details online or by calling us, and they need to be very careful to avoid handing over personal details to fraudsters contacting them claiming to be from HMRC.”

If a customer misses the 30 November deadline, their payments will be paused until the customer notifies HMRC of their new account details.

Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance customers can use their Personal Tax Account to provide revised account details, change their bank account details via GOV.UK or by contacting the Child Benefit helpline on 0300 200 3100.

Tax credits customers can change their bank account details by contacting the tax credits helpline on 0345 300 3900.

If customers cannot open a bank account, they should contact HMRC.

The Money Advice and Pensions Service offers information and advice about how to choose the right current account and how to open an account.

HMRC has been contacting customers recently to urge them to take action.

HMRC urges everyone to be alert if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or personal information.

Customers should always type in the full online address www.gov.uk/hmrc to access the correct HMRC contact information.

HMRC sees high numbers of fraudsters emailing, calling or texting people claiming to be from the department.

If in doubt, HMRC advises not to reply directly to anything suspicious, but to contact them straight away and to search GOV.UK for ‘HMRC scams’.



