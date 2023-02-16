Three arrested following crackdown on illegal drugs in Chester
Three people were arrested following a crackdown on illegal drug activity in Chester city centre.
Plain clothed officers from Chester Local Policing Unit (LPU) flooded the streets of the city centre on Friday 10 February targeting those bringing illegal criminality.
Officers targeted key hotspot areas and seized a quantity of drugs.
Three males aged 17, 22 and 26, were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
They have all since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Inspector James Wilson said: “The activity on Friday is just some of the ways in which our officers are working to tackle the issues around illegal drugs in our city.
“I hope that these arrests provide some reassurance to the community and that we are doing all we can to target those intent on bringing harm to our communities.
“My message is clear that any form of criminality with not be tolerated in our city.
“We wouldn’t be able to do action such as this without information from the public and I would urge anyone who has information about drug related activity to get in touch.”
Anyone with information in relation to drug activity in the city can report it via https://www.cheshire.police.
