Theatr Mix at Theatr Clwyd Showcases Gripping Dramas and New Writing This Spring

This Spring, Theatr Mix at Theatr Clwyd presents a captivating series of performances that promise to engage and entertain audiences with the best in drama and new writing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With each production running for only a handful of shows before moving on to the next venue, theatre enthusiasts are urged to book their tickets quickly to avoid missing out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the new play “Edith” (17-18 March), written by Harriet Madeley, the century-old case of Edith Thompson, who was executed for inciting her husband’s murder, is brought to life through the transcripts of the trial. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Award-winning verbatim theatre company Crowded Room produces the play, which delves into the sensational case that divided the nation in 1923. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Edith Thompson’s controversial guilty verdict has long been criticized, but never overturned, making this a timely re-examination of one of the last women to be executed in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheltenham-based Jenny Wren Productions embarks on their first national tour with a fresh take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic, “Little Women” (22-25 March). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Actress Hannah Churchill tackles the unique challenge of portraying all four sisters, their family, and friends in this captivating adaptation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The story follows Jo, a writer struggling with writer’s block, as she reminisces about her life and relationships. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Featuring live music performed by actor/musician Reece Webster, the play promises laughter, tears, and a moving coming-of-age tale. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Watson: The Final Problem” (6 April) offers a new perspective on the legendary Sherlock Holmes story, as Dr John Watson, played by Tim Marriott (TV’s Brittas Empire), takes centre stage. Set in 1894, the play finds Watson alone, his wife Mary and friend Sherlock Holmes both gone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amidst the false reports and rumours in London, Watson sets out to reveal long-buried secrets and confront a deadly web of intrigue, as he and Holmes face their greatest challenge yet. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Billie Collins’ new play “Too Much World at Once” (11-12 April) explores the experiences of growing up queer in rural England, set against the backdrop of the climate emergency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This urgent coming-of-age story follows the journey of Noble, who transforms into a bird on his fifteenth birthday, and his sister Cleo, stationed on a remote island with the British Antarctic Survey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As their paths intertwine, the play becomes a lyrical and theatrical exploration of identity, family, and our fragile world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on these productions, including age restrictions, content warnings, and booking details, please visit Theatr Clwyd’s website at www.theatrclwyd.com or call 01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

