Theatr Clwyd welcomes Welsh language children’s show Llygoden yr Eira

Following the success of the children’s show Llygoden yr Eira in 2019, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Iolo will be touring the production again in the run-up to Christmas. Llygoden yr Eira is a Welsh-language adaptation of the sell-out children’s show, Snow Mouse, originally created by the egg and Travelling Light.

An enchanting winter’s tale for children under 5 and their families, Llygoden yr Eira is filled with play, puppetry and music. The show follows a child as he finds a little mouse fast asleep under the snow in a magical forest.

Sliding, tumbling and laughing, the two new friends explore the winter wonderland together. Featuring delightful characters and visual storytelling, this is a festive family treat for both Welsh speakers and learners alike.

Llygoden yr Eira will once again star Iwan Garmon. Iwan is based in north Wales and has previously worked with both companies.

In 2018 he played a leading role in Ŵy, Chips a Nain by Cwmni’r Frân Wen, a heart-warming production about dementia that visited Theatr Clwyd.

Ffion Wyn Bowen from Aberystwyth is the Associate Director for Llygoden yr Eira.

An experienced director and actress in productions for children and young people, Ffion was Associate Director for the production in 2019 and will return once again for the 2021 tour.

Llygoden yr Eira will be at Theatr Clwyd on from 9 – 11 December with performances for schools available. Tickets are £8. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.