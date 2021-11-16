Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 16th Nov

Theatr Clwyd welcomes Welsh language children’s show Llygoden yr Eira

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Following the success of the children’s show Llygoden yr Eira in 2019, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Iolo will be touring the production again in the run-up to Christmas. Llygoden yr Eira is a Welsh-language adaptation of the sell-out children’s show, Snow Mouse, originally created by the egg and Travelling Light. 

An enchanting winter’s tale for children under 5 and their families, Llygoden yr Eira is filled with play, puppetry and music. The show follows a child as he finds a little mouse fast asleep under the snow in a magical forest.

Sliding, tumbling and laughing, the two new friends explore the winter wonderland together. Featuring delightful characters and visual storytelling, this is a festive family treat for both Welsh speakers and learners alike. 

Llygoden yr Eira will once again star Iwan Garmon.  Iwan is based in north Wales and has previously worked with both companies.

In 2018 he played a leading role in Ŵy, Chips a Nain by Cwmni’r Frân Wen, a heart-warming production about dementia that visited Theatr Clwyd. 

Ffion Wyn Bowen from Aberystwyth is the Associate Director for Llygoden yr Eira.

An experienced director and actress in productions for children and young people, Ffion was Associate Director for the production in 2019 and will return once again for the 2021 tour.  

Llygoden yr Eira will be at Theatr Clwyd on from 9 – 11 December with performances for schools available. Tickets are £8. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A new £51m package of support to help families in Wales facing cost-of-living crisis

News

Bus Driver Strike: Union to begin talks again with Arriva Wales on Tuesday

News

UK terrorism threat level raised to SEVERE

News

Company behind some of world’s best skateparks reveals design for new Deeside Leisure Centre park

News

Police appeal for any CCTV footage following “theft from vehicle offences” in Mold overnight

News

Man seriously injured by Flintshire teenager in blade attack is supporting a national anti knife campaign

News

Band of Builders biggest ever project will ”make a massive change to my life” says Connah’s Quay mum who had both legs amputated

News

Covid booster jabs to be extended to 40-49 age group and second doses for 16 to 17 year olds

News

People visiting the cinema, theatre or a concert hall in Wales will be required to show a Covid pass from today

News





Read 385,382 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn