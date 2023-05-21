Theatr Clwyd buries time capsule loaded with 47 years of cherished memories

Theatr Clwyd has honoured its local community by burying a time capsule loaded with cherished memories from the past 47 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 200 guests attended the occasion, taking delight in a variety of performances that included an ensemble theatre show by Theatr Clwyd’s community groups, a musical extravaganza by Theatr Clwyd Music students and teachers, and a memorable headline performance by Ysgol Maes Garmon’s school choir. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The time capsule burial marks an important juncture in the public fundraising efforts for Theatr Clwyd’s major redevelopment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was filled with a mix of letters, poems, and photographs representing the heartfelt memories of the 47 years the theatre has served as a cultural home for its community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event-goers also had the opportunity to add their contributions to the capsule, which was finally laid to rest in what will become Theatr Clwyd’s new sensory and therapeutic garden, with instructions to be opened in 2075. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The redevelopment of the 47-year-old building, now unfit for its intended purpose, aims to transform it into a green, sustainable, and inviting space for the local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The refurbished theatre is poised to be a key destination for visitors from North Wales and beyond, significantly increasing its capacity to serve the community with new young people’s hubs, indoor and outdoor play areas, health and wellbeing suites, and communal spaces open to all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Liam Evans-Ford, the theatre’s Executive Director, reflected on the event: “This project is a huge undertaking and has attracted significant private investment into the area, but we must always remember why we are delivering this project – it is for our communities – past, present, and future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Theatr Clwyd’s fundraising efforts include opportunities for the local community to ‘play their part’, such as naming a seat, mirror, or tile, organising a fundraising activity, or donating at the new ‘play your part’ tree in the theatre’s temporary foyer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The redevelopment project has gained substantial financial backing from trusts, foundations, and private funders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government has pledged £23.5m over three years, in addition to the £3m awarded in 2021-2022, delivering on its Programme for Government’s key commitment and marking a significant investment in the arts in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

