Posted: Sat 4th Dec 2021

Updated: Sat 4th Dec

Theatr Clwyd and Pontio present a festive trilogy of Welsh theatre

Pontio and Theatr Clwyd present a festive trilogy of children’s shows written and directed by Theatr Clwyd’s Creative Engagement Associate Emyr John, for a spectacular festive treat.

It will be the first time that all three shows will be performed in a series.

The three productions will be available in both Welsh and English giving audiences the choice and providing Welsh speaking children and learners the opportunity to see live Welsh performance. Something that is very important to both theatre companies.

First in the Trilogy is Y Trol Wnaeth Ddwyn y ‘Dolig (The Troll Who Stole Christmas). There’s a troll loose in the mountains and he’s a big, bad bully! All hope rests on a little girl and her pet chicken! Recommended for ages 3+.

Second in the trilogy is Llew a’r Crydd (Llew and the Cobbler), using enchanting music and puppets we follow the story of a boy, a mean old cobbler, a magic elf and a princess who just wants to dance. Recommended for ages 4-7.

Finally, Gwrach Yr Iâ (The Ice Witch), when a little girl is captured by the Ice Witch, she’ll need all her courage, a squirrel, and a teddy bear to escape. Recommended for ages 5+.

All three productions are available to see individually or as part of the trilogy. Each show is 50 minutes long providing a great first-time theatre experience for many children.

The Welsh Trilogy will be at Theatr Clwyd between the 21 – 28 December. Tickets are £8. Booking is available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.



