Posted: Sat 24th Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 24th Sep

Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police

The planned closure of a section of the M56 in Cheshire this weekend has been cancelled “at this moment in time” police have said.

As part of work to replace the A533 Expressway bridge National Highways said it is closing the M56, between junctions 11 and 12 in a single direction, for two full weekends in September and October 2022.

This weekend’s roadworks would have seen North Wales bound traffic diverted due to the westbound carriageway closure between junctions 11 and 12.

In an update on social media North West Motorway Police said:

“The planned closure for road works on M56 between junctions 11 and 12, westbound have been cancelled at this moment in time. The carriageway is now open. If this changes, we will keep you updated”

