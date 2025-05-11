TfW and Police offer free cycle marking in Shotton

Shotton station will host a free bike security marking event this summer as part of Transport for Wales’ campaign to encourage more people to walk, cycle or wheel as part of their everyday travel.

The event, set for Friday 15 August from 9am to 1pm, is part of a wider tour by TfW and British Transport Police (BTP), now in its third year.

It aims to improve bike safety and raise awareness of sustainable travel across communities in Wales and the English Borders.

More than 350 bikes have already been registered through the scheme, which uses Bike Register kits to help deter theft and aid recovery if bicycles are stolen.

TfW said the programme forms part of its wider efforts to shift travel habits and reduce reliance on cars, particularly for shorter journeys.

“We want our future transport network to make it easier for you to make more sustainable travel choices and contribute to a reduction in vehicle emissions,” said Matthew Gilbert, TfW’s Head of Active Travel and Placemaking.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase local active travel facilities across our network. Walking and cycling is at the heart of this, so we also want to hear from you about how we, working with our partners, can make active travel your first choice for short journeys in your communities.”

The Shotton stop is one of several being held over the summer. Other confirmed dates include Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Hereford, Cwmbran and Pontypridd.

The events offer not only free security marking, but also a chance to engage with transport police officers and learn more about safe cycling and travel options.

Inspector Alun Derrick from British Transport Police added: “It is great to work with TfW again this summer, giving passengers the chance to get their bikes security marked. Alongside this they can meet with our officers for further crime prevention advice.

“I would also like to remind people to save 61016 in your phone, so you have the number to hand should you ever need us.”

TfW continues to work with local authorities to support integrated transport planning, including backing active travel schemes designed to make walking and cycling safer and more accessible.

Further details and a full list of bike event dates can be found at: haveyoursay.tfw.wales/bike-events-2025