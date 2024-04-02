Ten minute ‘sin bin’ set to be introduced across grassroots football in Wales next season

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced the introduction of Temporary Dismissals, commonly referred to as “Sin Bins,” across senior and youth grassroots football starting from the 2024/2025 season.

The decision to implement Temporary Dismissals was unanimously approved by the Football Association of Wales’ Community Game Board following a successful trial in six Grassroots football competitions throughout Wales this season.

The trial has so far included nearly 1,300 games and seen the frequency of Dissent cautions for players reduce by 34% compared to the previous season, while instances of Red Cards for Offensive, Insulting or Abusive language also reduced by 32%, the FAW has said.

The Community Game Board, which is formed of representatives of the six Area Associations, also considered the results of a survey of Clubs and Match Officials involved in the trial which signalled overall support for Temporary Dismissals.

Next season on-field players who commit a Dissent offence will be shown a Yellow Card and must leave the pitch for a minimum of 10 minutes. Sanctions for all offences other than Dissent by on-field players will remain unchanged.

Additional trials will be carried out to determine whether Temporary Dismissals should also be introduced to junior grassroots football in future. Temporary Dismissals will not apply to any national competitions.

The FAW said, “Leagues, Clubs, Coaches, Players, and Referees involved in grassroots football will be able to access online and in-person training on Temporary Dismissals before the start of the 2024/2025 Season.”

Noel Mooney, CEO of the FAW said: “Introducing Temporary Dismissals is a significant step on our journey to making football the most inclusive, accessible and successful sport in Cymru.”

“That means creating safe and enjoyable environments for all participants in football, including match officials.”

Commenting on the Temporary Dismissals trial, Chairman of the FAW Community Game Board, Mark Adams said: “Grassroots football is growing at an incredible rate in Wales.“

“The more people there are playing football, the more Referees we need to ensure a fair playing environment.”

“However, dissent and abuse towards match officials has been identified as a key reason for referees leaving the game which is contributing to a shortage.”

“By introducing Temporary Dismissals, we are confident that dissent and abuse towards match officials will be reduced and we’ll therefore see an increase in the number of Referees available to help football participation grow.”

