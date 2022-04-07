Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Apr 2022

Teenager arrested in Buckley for criminal damage – police appeal CCTV footage

A teenager was arrested in Buckley on Wednesday night following alledged criminal damage to a vehicle and a window.

The incident happened on Alyn Road just before 11pm.

Officers have appealed to the public for any information and CCTV footage they may have.

A police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage offences in Buckley last night (6 April).”

“The incidents, which involved damage to a motor vehicle and the window of a residential property, occurred on Alyn Road at around 10.50pm.”

“Enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing and we urge anyone with information or CCTV footage to report it to North Wales Police.”

Reports can be made online: https://orlo.uk/JLSGb or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000237452.



