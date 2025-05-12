Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th May 2025

Suspects caught after Connah’s Quay van crash

Two men were arrested in Connah’s Quay on Monday afternoon after a van failed to stop for police and later crashed into a building in the town.

North Wales Police say the occupants of the van fled the scene on foot following the collision. Officers from the Flintshire North team confirmed no injuries were reported.

The incident sparked a swift response from local residents who assisted police in tracking down the suspects.

In a statement shared on social media, North Flintshire police said: “You may have seen some commotion in Connah’s Quay today, after a van failed to stop and collided with a building. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

“Occupants of the vehicle made off on foot – and thanks to YOU the public they were both located. You pointed you shouted and told us where they were hiding.

“Two males arrested for a long list of offences, and another vehicle that shouldn’t be on the road off to the crusher.

“Who needs the dogs? (Jokes, we love the dogs.) Nuisance successfully caused, I’ll be head down now to prepare for interviewing and charges.”

