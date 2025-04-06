Support grows for returning Bronze Age bowl to Flintshire

A campaign to bring the Bronze Age Caergwrle Bowl back to North East Wales has received a major boost after Welsh Government Ministers signalled support for the move.

Local MS Carolyn Thomas, alongside Hope and Caergwrle councillors Dave and Gladys Healy and resident Janet Hilton, has been campaigning to return the historic artefact to the area where it was first discovered in 1823.

The Caergwrle Bowl, which is currently housed in the early Wales gallery of the National Museum in Cardiff, is regarded as one of Wales’ star archaeological treasures.

However, campaigners say it should be returned to its original context in Flintshire so that local people, including schoolchildren, can connect with their heritage.

In a letter to the Welsh Government, Carolyn Thomas MS raised the issue directly with Culture Minister and Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, suggesting that Wrexham Museum would be an ideal location for the bowl once it reopens in 2026.

Carolyn wrote: “The bowl is currently on display at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff, almost 150 miles from where it was originally found.”

“It is therefore difficult, time consuming and expensive for our North East Wales constituents to see the bowl, an important local archaeological find.”

In response, the Minister confirmed that national museum body Amgueddfa Cymru is open to the idea.

“Amgueddfa Cymru actively shares objects from its collection with communities, museums and organisations throughout Wales as well as internationally.”

“We have discussed the item with the collections staff at Amgueddfa Cymru. They informed us that they would welcome a loan request from Wrexham County Borough Museum (Wrexham Museum) to display the Caergwrle Bowl.”

He added: “Wrexham Museum is currently closed for a large redevelopment project, establishing the Football Museum for Wales and redisplayed local history galleries.”

“It is due to reopen in 2026. Wrexham Museum and Amgueddfa Cymru have worked together in the past to showcase items from national collections and we have contacted the Wrexham team to reiterate the potential to borrow objects from Amgueddfa Cymru for its displays.”

Reacting to the response, Carolyn Thomas said: “The Minister has given the campaign a tremendous boost.”

“The possibility of restoring the bowl back to Flintshire and allowing Flintshire school children to see and learn about an ancient part of their own community is something that would be fantastic for our local area.”