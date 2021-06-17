Superheroes complete Moel Famau trek to raise money for NSPCC’s Childhood Day

A team of superheroes led by a five-year-old boy dressed as Marvel’s Black Panther has completed a trek up one of the highest peaks in north east Wales.

Leo Richardson, from Rhyl, led a team of fundraisers to the top of Moel Famau as part of the NSPCC’s Childhood Day celebrations.

Childhood Day is the NSPCC’s new annual fundraising event set up to celebrate the importance of play in childhood, with people from Wales among thousands of fundraisers across the UK having taken part in sponsored play activities to raise money for the children’s charity.

Leo’s initial fundraising target was £200, but by the time he descended the hill, he had raised more than £730, with his fellow fundraisers also raising money for the NSPCC.

Leo even managed to run the final few metres to reach the very summit of the hill, watched by his family and superhero friends.

Chloe Richardson, Leo’s mum, said: “Leo has not stopped talking about his Superhero mountain climb on Saturday. He’s asking me all the time about his fundraising total.

“Doing the climb has really taught him about the NSPCC, so much so that he gave a talk in school about it on Monday. It’s been lovely getting donations from friends and family. Even complete strangers who have heard about Leo’s challenge, have donated. He’s a superstar in north Wales now! His younger sister, Evie is also asking what she can do to raise money for the NSPCC.”

Leo’s great-aunt, Rachel Walker, is a volunteer engagement officer for the NSPCC and said Leo’s enthusiasm during the 1,821-foot climb inspired everyone in the walking party – which included members dressed as Eco Warriors, Supergirl, Superman, the Crisp Crusader and Rainbow Warrior.

Rachel said: “It’s been fantastic to come together as a group and have fun on the hills of Wales.

“Childhood Day is all about play and celebrating childhood. We’ve all had a long, hard 15-months and to come together in the sunshine to raise money for the NSPCC is just the tonic. Thank you so much to everyone who took part and sponsored the superheroes.”

The superheroes climbed for seven miles to reach the highest point in the Clwydian range, raising a total of about £1,000 – including an extra £50 from other walkers who had reached the top.

There’s still time to donate to Leo via his fundraising page or the fundraising page of his fellow walkers.

For more information on how to support the NSPCC, visit www.nspcc.org.uk.