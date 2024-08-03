Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 3rd Aug 2024

Sunday: Family Fun Day at Chester Racecourse: What to expect

Get ready for an action-packed day at Chester Racecourse this Sunday, 4th August, as the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day makes its much-anticipated return.

The event, which offers free entry for children, promises a thrilling mix of activities and entertainment. Highlights include a Fun Fair Zone and an Inflatable Play Zone set up on the Open Course.

Adding to the excitement, Bluey & Bingo, the beloved stars of the award-winning animated CBeebies series “Bluey,” will make special appearances throughout the afternoon, delighting young fans.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet Sleepy Haven, affectionately known as Noddy, Chester Racecourse’s equine ambassador. Visitors can learn about the life of a former racehorse and enjoy interactive games with Super Pirates, as well as arts and music workshops with AmaSing.

The day kicks off with a charity Pantomime Horse Race at 1:30pm, raising funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, followed by a six-race card sure to thrill race enthusiasts. Gates open at 12:30pm, allowing ample time for families to explore and enjoy the various activities on offer.

Adult tickets for the Roodee Enclosure, the hub of all the activities, are priced at £17 if purchased in advance, or £20 on the day. Children 17 and under can attend for free, making it an affordable outing for families.

For more details, visit www.chester-races.com.

