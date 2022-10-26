Sunak to reinstate fracking ban easing fears about impact on north east Wales border communities

Rishi Sunak is reinstating the ban on fracking in England in a U-turn on previous prime minister Liz Truss’ controversial policy to lift it.

The move will ease fears expressed by a local politician about the impact of shale gas extraction on north east Wales border communities.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the new prime minister said he stands “by the manifesto” on fracking.

The Conservative 2019 manifesto placed a moratorium on fracking in England following opposition from environmentalists and local communities.

Last month first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales would not be following England in allowing the fracking of shale gas when the then prime minister Liz Truss announced fracking would recommence in England.

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant said the move in England would pose “serious consequences for our community.”

He said Welsh border communities could be “hugely impacted” if previously identified sites in Cheshire are given the green light for shale gas extraction.

It was the late Carl Sargeant, who as natural resources minister introduced a moratorium on fracking in Wales.

The moratorium stopped any local planning authority in Wales from approving planning applications for fracking.

The Welsh Government put a ‘Notification Direction’ in place so that local authorities cannot approve planning applications for unconventional oil and gas, including fracking, without Welsh Ministers’ approval.

In 2018 licensing powers on fracking were transferred from Westminster to Cardiff.

During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Green MP Caroline Lucas asked Mr Sunak whether would “reverse the green light she gave to fracking, since it has categorically not been shown to be safe, and instead the moratorium in that very manifesto that he has promised to uphold?”

He replied: “I’ve already said I stand by the manifesto on that,” in a reply that seemed to fall short of announcing he would reverse the ban being lifted.

“But what I would say is that I’m proud that this government has passed the landmark Environment Act, putting more protection for the natural environment than we’ve ever had with a clear plan to deliver.

“I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on all those ambitions, we will deliver on what we said at COP, because we care deeply about passing our children an environment in a better state than we found it ourselves.”

As well as Wales, fracking moratoriums remain in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

