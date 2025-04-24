Study reveals 88% of teens face online fraud threats

A comprehensive new report into online fraud has found that almost 90% of children and young people aged 13 to 21 in England and Wales have been targeted by scammers in the past year, highlighting a growing and often under-recognised threat to younger age groups.

Commissioned by the Police STAR Fund and conducted by Crest Advisory in collaboration with City of London Police, the report is the first of its kind to examine the extent and impact of fraud victimisation among children and young people.

Researchers used a mix of surveys, interviews and data analysis, speaking with more than 50 young people and engaging with parents, financial institutions, police, and technology experts. Surveys covered both children and young people aged 13 to 21, and parents of children aged 10 to 21.

The findings reveal that nearly a third (29%) of those surveyed had been victims of fraud. Older teenagers and those with special educational needs or disabilities were found to be at greater risk. Common forms of fraud included advance fee scams, identity theft and investment fraud, with significant financial losses and emotional impacts reported.

Fraud was found to coincide with moments of financial independence, such as opening a bank account, receiving bursary payments or starting a job. Despite spending more time on platforms like YouTube or Snapchat, fraudsters were most active on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Nearly two-thirds of young people who had experienced fraud told someone, usually a parent or guardian, but many did not report incidents to banks or Action Fraud due to a belief that “nothing would happen”.

One young person shared that when they did report a fraud to their bank, “the response was not tailored to young people,” pointing to a wider lack of awareness or specialised support for this age group.

The impact went beyond financial losses. Almost half (47%) of respondents reported strong emotional reactions such as anger and fear, and more than a quarter said it affected their mental health. Many changed their online behaviour, with some avoiding online shopping or banking altogether.

Superintendent Amanda Wolf of City of London Police welcomed the findings, saying the report “offers a deeper insight into young people’s experiences with fraud” and would be a vital tool in shaping future responses.

“We must do more to support young people and raise awareness, so they feel confident in recognising and reporting when they may be victims of fraud,” she said.

An action plan developed alongside young people and sector experts recommends a multi-agency approach involving schools, banks and tech firms. It aims to improve education, tailor support services, and reinforce protection against fraud.

The report challenges the common perception that online fraud primarily affects older or less tech-savvy people. Instead, it highlights how fraud is now a widespread and damaging feature of young people’s lives in a digital age.