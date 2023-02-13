Steve Morgan Foundation: Charity working to improve lives of disabled people awarded over £50,000

A local charity that helps hundreds of disabled people across the region has been awarded more than £50,000 by a foundation set up by the founder of Deeside-based housebuilder Redrow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The FDF Centre for Independent Living, a charity based in Mold that helps disabled and disadvantaged individuals across North Wales, has been awarded £53,000 by the Steve Morgan Foundation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity, which has been in operation for over 20 years, has received support from the Foundation for the past six years. The latest grant will go towards the salary of the chief officer for the next three years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The FDF Centre for Independent Living provides free advice, information, advocacy, and befriending services to disabled individuals in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity helps individuals access the benefits they are entitled to and live independently, including participating in their local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity also campaigns on issues affecting disabled people, including the cost of living crisis, and is a leading partner in the Changing Places campaign. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief Officer Jan Thomas said, “Without the support of the Steve Morgan Foundation, the charity would have closed.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The demand for our services is high, with up to 20 referrals a day, and we guarantee to respond within 72 hours.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jan estimates that the charity works with up to 500 people at any one time and that demand has risen due to the growing mental health crisis as a result of Covid, social isolation, and the cost of living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jan said: “It’s estimated that 26% of the Welsh population are disabled so we are only scratching the surface. We have a lot of work to do.”

“We work with hundreds of people every month. It could be a one-off phone call or a long-term involvement. We never give up on a person and if we can’t help we will find somebody who can.”

“We’re now covering the whole of North Wales and the £53,000 from the Steve Morgan Foundation gives us security to continue our work.”

Ruth Dixon from the Steve Morgan Foundation said, “The FDF Centre for Independent Living has been reducing isolation and improving the quality of life for disabled people for more than 20 years.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s essential they’re able to continue this life-changing work.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The £53,000 grant from the Steve Morgan Foundation will provide security for the charity to continue its essential work supporting disabled individuals in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The FDF Centre for Independent Living is committed to never giving up on an individual and finding the help they need, regardless of the length of involvement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

