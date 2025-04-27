Stagecoach launches £5 Chester sightseeing ticket

Stagecoach has relaunched its iconic Chester City Sightseeing Tours with the introduction of a new £5 ticket designed for time-conscious visitors.

The new ‘Chester in an Hour’ single ticket offers passengers the chance to explore the city’s famous sights and rich history, including the Roman Amphitheatre, Chester Cathedral and the River Dee, all within one hour. The tours were officially opened earlier this month by Chester’s Town Crier, as Stagecoach’s distinctive red open-top buses returned to the streets.

In addition to the new one-hour option, Stagecoach continues to offer its popular ‘Hop On – Hop Off’ tickets, allowing passengers to travel throughout the day, hopping off at different attractions and rejoining the tour when ready.

Passengers also have the opportunity to combine their sightseeing experience with a relaxing scenic River Cruise, offering views of Chester’s riverside homes and gardens, accompanied by historical commentary.

Matt Davies, Managing Director, Stagecoach MCSL, said: “City Sightseeing Tours are a much-loved tradition in Chester, and we’re thrilled to bring them back for another season.

“With the new ‘Chester in an Hour’ ticket, we’re giving even more people the chance to experience the magic of our city at an affordable price.”

The launch coincided with the famous Chester Duck Race, where Stagecoach entered a red duck to raise funds for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Countess Charity.

More information and ticket booking details can be found at: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/merseyside-and-south-lancashire/chester-city-sightseeing-bus