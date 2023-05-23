South Flintshire Police: Buckley Pub Watch Scheme relaunched

In a renewed commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and enjoyable night-time economy for the community, the Buckley Pub Watch Scheme has been relaunched. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative aims to address concerns related to anti-social behaviour, enhance community safety, and promote responsible enjoyment of nightlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During a meeting held on May 23rd, representatives from various stakeholders, including officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, licensing staff, and local bar and pub licensees, gathered to officially reinstate the scheme. This collaborative effort reflects the shared goal of deterring anti-social behavior and preventing crime within the local nightlife scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sergeant Kerry Nash, from the Flintshire South Neighbourhood Policing Team, emphasized the importance of creating an environment where everyone in the community can feel safe while enjoying a night out in their local area. The partnership between law enforcement, licensed premises, and community members will play a crucial role in achieving this objective. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We will be working closely with partners and licensed premises to encourage a safe environment and will take appropriate action against anyone who is found to behave inappropriately, including issuing bans if necessary,” stated Sergeant Nash. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Buckley Pub Watch Scheme serves as a proactive measure to maintain order and foster a secure environment within the local night-time economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The objectives of Pub Watch schemes are multi-fold. They aim to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour and criminal activity, promote safe drinking environments for customers, and ensure secure working environments for staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, these initiatives improve communication and information sharing between licensees, enabling a coordinated approach in addressing issues related to community safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The relaunch of the Buckley Pub Watch Scheme demonstrates a collective effort to enhance the night-time economy and make it a safer and more enjoyable experience for all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

