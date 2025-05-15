“Something must be done” says Senedd amid calls for smartphone-free schools

Senedd members warned “something must be done” with smartphones causing disruption in classrooms and fuelling mental health problems among pupils.

Carolyn Thomas, who chairs the petitions committee, led a debate in the Senedd on May 14 amid a growing chorus of calls for restrictions on mobile phone use in schools.

The committee launched an inquiry in response to a 3,369-name petition submitted by Zena Blackwell, publishing a report with recommendations for the Welsh Government.

Ms Thomas told the Senedd her committee found no clear consensus, urging Welsh ministers to introduce national guidance rather than an outright ban.

Pointing out that 83% of children have a smartphone by year six, she said: “Classroom teachers… told us phones cause all sorts of problems in schools, we heard some quite shocking evidence on this.”

‘Addictive’

But she raised evidence from the children’s commissioner, NSPCC, Barnardo’s and Parents Voices in Wales, which all expressed concerns about a ban.

The Labour politician, who represents North Wales, pointed to evidence from Diabetes UK that smartphones help children manage their condition throughout the schoolday.

Ms Thomas added that exemptions could be required for young carers and disabled or neurodivergent children who may similarly rely on their smartphones.

“We all struggle with the addictive nature of phones,” she said. “There’s the strong argument that children are that much more vulnerable and need greater protection.

“But they also need to learn how to safely function in a digital world. Legislators, and society in general, are still struggling to find the right answers.”

‘Something needs to give’

She said: “The evidence base is still quite limited but growing all the time. As a committee, we felt strongly that ‘something has to be done’ but actions need to be evidence-based.”

Calling for guidance to ensure a consistent approach across the country, she emphasised the importance of parental engagement and being mindful of teachers’ workloads.

Natasha Asghar, the Conservatives’ shadow education secretary, similarly said: “We cannot continue with the… status quo – something needs to give.”

But Ms Asghar went further than the committee in supporting an outright ban on smartphones, save for exceptional circumstances such as medical needs.

She told the Senedd: “Mobile phones can indeed be a major distraction, taking our students’ focus away from learning, which is exactly what schools are for.”

‘Damage’

Ms Asghar pointed to research showing pupils in schools with an effective ban achieved GCSE results up to two grades higher compared to children in schools with laxer policies.

Criticising plans to let Welsh schools set their own restrictions, she said: “The evidence shows that simply doesn’t work, with one in eight pupils saying schools never confiscate phones even when rules forbidding them are indeed ignored.”

With more and more countries “waking up to the damage phones are doing in our schools”, Ms Asghar called for a non-ambiguous approach to ensure consistency.

She said: “I believe a ban, which sees phones locked up at the start of each school day in lockers and retrieved at the end of the day, is the best approach. It’s the right thing for teachers, it’s the right thing for children and it’s the right thing for parents.”

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary, suggested national guidance with local implementation by schools would be the best way ahead.

‘Right balance’

Mr Campbell said: “We have to strike the right balance… between not harming learners – and there is evidence, of course, that that’s happening – and, on the other hand, preparing them for the technical world we live in today.”

John Griffiths emphasised the importance of considering screen use at home as well as in school, with children from “alarmingly” young ages spending a lot of time on smartphones.

The Labour Senedd member, who represents Newport East, expressed concerns about psychologists being drafted in to make mobile phone games as addictive as possible.

“I see evidence of that in my own family, as I’m sure just about everyone else does,” he said.

Rhys ab Owen, an independent member of the petitions committee, agreed phones can be more of a problem at home with children staying up late at night. “Very often that’s when the bullying happens, at home rather than at school,” he said.

‘Autonomy’

Backing an outright ban, the Tories’ Gareth Davies raised restrictions introduced by France from 2018 with a “digital pause” seeing pupils hand over phones at the start of the day.

Lynne Neagle set out the Welsh Government’s formal response to the report, accepting three of the committee’s five recommendations in full and the other two in principle.

Wales’ education secretary said: “Like the committee, I recognise that an outright national ban does not allow the space for schools to manage the needs of their learners.

“Our approach has always been to give schools autonomy to make decisions on the use of mobile phones… however, I also recognise the need for additional support.”

Ms Neagle told the Senedd an expert group will examine mobile phone use, developing national guidance and exemptions alongside the wider school community.

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter