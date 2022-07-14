Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jul 2022

Shotton man hospitalised after hairdryer left on bed causes fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man was hospitalised in the early hours of this morning following a fire at an address in Shotton.

Firefighters were called to the property on Chevrons Road, Shotton, Flintshire shortly after midnight.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson say the fire in the bedroom was caused by a hairdryer left on the bed.

People are being reminded to ensure hairdryers or straighteners have cooled completely before placing on soft furnishings or packing away.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in the bedroom of a property on Chevrons rd, Shotton, Flintshire at 00.49hrs this morning

“Two crews Deeside attended

“The occupant (one man) taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burns to hand.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Murder investigation launched after man dies on railway line in Prestatyn

Denbighshire

Fresh warning issued over WhatsApp impersonation scam

News

Welsh Water urges public to “join the effort” to keep water flowing during extreme heat

News

Motorists warning of abnormal load travelling from M56 to Caerwys

News

Flintshire Council to review single person council tax discount to ‘make sure reductions are correct’

News

Free Summer events for all the family in North East Wales from Wild Ground

News

Man dies after being hit by train near Prestatyn on Wednesday

News

Updated: Missing 72-year-old found “safe and well”

News

Frustration as Flintshire receives lowest share of EU replacement fund in North Wales

News





Read 399,244 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn