Shotton man hospitalised after hairdryer left on bed causes fire
A man was hospitalised in the early hours of this morning following a fire at an address in Shotton.
Firefighters were called to the property on Chevrons Road, Shotton, Flintshire shortly after midnight.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson say the fire in the bedroom was caused by a hairdryer left on the bed.
People are being reminded to ensure hairdryers or straighteners have cooled completely before placing on soft furnishings or packing away.
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in the bedroom of a property on Chevrons rd, Shotton, Flintshire at 00.49hrs this morning
“Two crews Deeside attended
"The occupant (one man) taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burns to hand."