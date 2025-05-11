Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

Flintshire Council’s planning committee is set to consider a proposal to convert a terraced house on Rowden Street, Shotton, into a five-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) for up to six people.

The full application, submitted by Quiet Homes, seeks to change the use of the property from a single-family home to an HMO.

No external alterations are planned, with internal works proposed to reconfigure the building into five bedrooms, two shower rooms, a kitchen and a communal lounge.

The plans have drawn objections from Shotton Town Council and local councillor Sean Bibby, who requested the application be brought before the planning committee due to concerns over overdevelopment, parking and potential noise issues. A petition signed by six residents, as well as one formal objection, was also submitted.

The town council raised concerns about the “over-saturation” of HMOs in Rowden Street and the wider area. However, planning officers say that only one other licensed HMO exists on the street and that the proposal would not result in neighbouring properties being sandwiched between HMOs.

A previous application to convert the property into an HMO was refused in 2016 due to parking concerns. However, officers say that since then, a planning appeal decision has clarified that HMOs generally place less demand on parking than single-family homes. In this case, the proposed HMO is expected to generate a comparable or reduced level of parking need.

The site is classed as being in a “highly sustainable” location close to public transport, shops, and local services, and the council’s highways department has raised no objections.

Planning officers have recommended the application for approval, subject to several conditions, including limits on the number of occupants, provision of bin, drying, and cycle storage areas, and a requirement for biodiversity improvements such as bird boxes.

A report to councillors concludes: “Whilst acknowledging concerns over the proliferation of this type of accommodation within Rowden Street, the proposed development is considered acceptable having regard to LDP Policy HN7.”

The planning committee will meet on 14 May to make a final decision.