Shotton councillor hits out at alleyway fly-tipping

A Shotton town councillor has hit out after rubbish was dumped in a residential alleyway, calling the fly-tipping “totally unacceptable”.

Posting on Facebook, Cllr Mike Evans, who represents Shotton East, criticised those responsible and urged residents to report incidents to Flintshire County Council’s Streetscene team.

“When I was growing up I played in these alleys and they were ash and cinder surface, and never a mess like this,” he wrote. “Nowadays they are a lot cleaner with tarmac surface, but some people don’t respect their community.”

Cllr Evans reminded residents that the cost of clearing fly-tipped waste is ultimately borne by council tax payers, and encouraged anyone witnessing the offence to call Streetscene on 01352 701234 or get in touch with a local councillor.

“This is our town, our community. Respect,” he said in the post, which was shared to encourage wider awareness.

It is not the first time concerns have been raised about fly-tipping in Shotton and neighbouring areas.

In recent years, similar incidents have been reported in Connah’s Quay and Queensferry, with residents often calling for more enforcement.