Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th May 2025

Shotton councillor hits out at alleyway fly-tipping

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Shotton town councillor has hit out after rubbish was dumped in a residential alleyway, calling the fly-tipping “totally unacceptable”.

Posting on Facebook, Cllr Mike Evans, who represents Shotton East, criticised those responsible and urged residents to report incidents to Flintshire County Council’s Streetscene team.

“When I was growing up I played in these alleys and they were ash and cinder surface, and never a mess like this,” he wrote. “Nowadays they are a lot cleaner with tarmac surface, but some people don’t respect their community.”

Cllr Evans reminded residents that the cost of clearing fly-tipped waste is ultimately borne by council tax payers, and encouraged anyone witnessing the offence to call Streetscene on 01352 701234 or get in touch with a local councillor.

“This is our town, our community. Respect,” he said in the post, which was shared to encourage wider awareness.

It is not the first time concerns have been raised about fly-tipping in Shotton and neighbouring areas.

In recent years, similar incidents have been reported in Connah’s Quay and Queensferry, with residents often calling for more enforcement.

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • North East Wales Scouts praised for bravery
  • Castle runs, marathons and milestones for Deestriders
  • Senedd: Health chiefs face questions over digital delays

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North East Wales Scouts praised for bravery

    News

    Castle runs, marathons and milestones for Deestriders

    News

    Senedd: Health chiefs face questions over digital delays

    News

    North Wales farmer films fatal dog attack on lamb to raise awareness

    News

    Flintshire councillors hit out at Aura over £174k shortfall

    News

    Co-op: stock availability improving after cyber-attack disrupts supply chain

    News

    Multi-agency searches continuing in the Clwydian Range for missing man

    News

    Rural Crime Team fishing licence checks catch one angler in Flintshire

    News

    £300k car fraud lands Flint trader four-year sentence

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn