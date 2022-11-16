“Sharp increase” in Facebook Marketplace fraud sees residents lose thousands of pounds

North Wales Police have issued a warning about a “sharp increase” in Facebook Marketplace fraud.

With Christmas fast approaching many will be choosing to shop online to find the best deals.

However sites such as Facebook Marketplace can be targeted by fraudsters, who will claim to have made a payment for items despite no transaction taking place.

North Wales Police have now issued a warning after residents reported losses of £4270 over the weekend.

This includes victims paying large deposits or making full payment direct into the suspects bank account, for goods that are never received.

In one instance a large deposit was made for an item and, when the victim attended the address provided to make collection, the elderly occupants were unaware of the sale and the victim was left out of pocket.

People selling items have also been targeted by criminals. Fraudsters posing as buyers arrived at the victim’s house to collect an item and claimed they had made payment using an online banking app.

The suspects were handed the item and left, but the funds were never received by the victim as the banking app was fake.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We would urge people to be cautious when using Facebook Marketplace as there is little chance of being reimbursed if the worst happens.

“When buying items, we would advise to carry out transactions face to face where possible, using cash or payment services, such as Paypal, where a level of protection is offered.

“If you need to report any fraudulent activity, contact Facebook to report the account, the Action Fraud website, via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101.”

