Posted: Tue 5th Apr 2022

Updated: Tue 5th Apr

All clear on M56 heading towards North Wales

Update: Trafic and delays have cleared.

Earlier report: There are severe delays on the M56 westbound between J12 and J14 in Cheshire due to an “infrastructure defect” closing lanes 1 and 2 of (3).

There is around 7 miles of stationary traffic and delays are quoted at over an hour.

National Highways have said: “Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with the lane closures and specialist contractors are en route to repair the damaged bridge panel.”

“If these delays impact on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. ”

A traffic report states: “Two lanes closed and severe delays due to emergency repairs on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Also seeing delays through Frodsham. Lanes one and two (of three) are closed. Travel time is around 1 hour 20 minute.”



