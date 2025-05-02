Serious incident sparks road closures in Mold town centre

Emergency services have cordoned off several roads in Mold town centre this afternoon following a serious incident.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the crossroads near Wrexham Street at around 1pm.

The exact nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed, though early reports suggest it may involve a pedestrian.

A number of roads remain closed, including:

B5444 Wrexham Street, between its junctions with the A5119 New Street/Chester Street traffic signals and Grosvenor Street

B5444 High Street, between the same junction and King Street

A5119 New Street, between the junction and New Street Car Park entrance

A5119 Chester Street, between the junction and Tyddyn Street

Traffic reports show delays through the area, with congestion on all surrounding routes.

Streetscene teams from Flintshire County Council are providing support to the emergency services.

The road closures are expected to remain in place for two to three hours.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.