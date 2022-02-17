Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Feb

Serious collision closes M56 in Cheshire

The M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J10 (Stretton) and J9 (M6/Lymm Interchange), due to a serious collision involving a lorry and several cars.

Cheshire Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

North West Air Ambulance has also landed on the eastbound carriageway.

There is a diversion route in operation, road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

-Exit M56 at J10 and join the A49 northbound
-At the junction with the B5356, turn right and travel on the B5356
-At the B5356/A50 roundabout, take the second exit on to the A50
-At the M6 J20/A50 roundabout, join the M6 southbound and take the M56 eastbound entry slip road

There is approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach to J10.

Traffic website Inrix states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, three cars and a lorry involved on M56 Eastbound between J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) and J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange).”

“Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Also seeing delays on the opposite side due to onlookers.”

“The road was closed around 14:55.”



