Senedd unites behind motion to protect firefighters facing alarming cancer rates

Senedd members called for annual health checks for firefighters in Wales, with a study showing instances of cancer are up to 323% higher than the general population.

Luke Fletcher, who has been campaigning on the issue over the past two years, led a debate in the Senedd on a cross-party motion calling for urgent action.

“The dangers our firefighters face do not end once the flames are out,” said Mr Fletcher.

“Fire creates a cocktail of toxic chemicals that are known to increase the risk of cancers and other life-threatening illnesses.”

The Plaid Cymru politician pointed to research commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union, showing firefighters aged 35 to 39 faced an age-specific cancer rate up to 323% higher.

‘Little support’

Mr Fletcher added: “Firefighters serving 15 years or more were almost twice as likely to develop cancer than those who served less time.”

Calling for urgent reform to safeguard firefighters’ health, he said: “Across the world, countries like the US, Canada and Australia have recognised the link between exposure to toxic effluents and the increased incidence of cancer among firefighters.

“Legislation in these countries ensures firefighters not only receive workplace compensation when illness strikes but also have access to routine medical monitoring, designed to catch illnesses early. Yet here in Wales, as across the UK, little such support exists.”

Mr Fletcher criticised Welsh ministers for not committing to a specific health monitoring programme: “Every delay now carries consequences and we just need to get on with it.

“Further delays simply translate into more deaths due to cancer. The evidence is there, the stories are there – and the risk is very real.”

‘Kicked down the road’

He concluded: “Quite simply, it is the right thing to do, to do right by our fire service people and the families who have lost loved ones because of this occupational risk.”

Altaf Hussain, a surgeon-turned-Senedd member, said: “Firefighters regularly put their health on the line to deal with threats to ours and we regularly let them down.”

The Conservative added: “We, at the very least, owe this service a commitment to do everything to minimise and mitigate the risk of the job.

“That includes ensuring they are protected from toxins as well as monitored for exposure. This is not an issue that should be left to individual fire and rescue authorities.”

Rhys ab Owen, who sits as an independent, said: “The issues raised in this report cannot be kicked down the road for the next government to resolve. The risk, the danger and the responsibility sit firmly at the government’s door – and action must be taken.”

‘Social partnership’

Responding to the May 14 debate for the Welsh Government, Jayne Bryant said ministers support the Fire Brigades Union campaign to reduce the risk of cancers firefighters face.

The housing and local government secretary told the Senedd all three fire and rescue services in Wales provide regular fitness and medical checks.

But Ms Bryant, whose responsibilities include fire services, stated the UK National Screening Committee does not recommend targeted screening programmes based on occupation.

She said Isabel Oliver, who was appointed the chief medical officer for Wales in January, will work with experts and relevant UK bodies to consider the evidence.

“I’d like to reassure the Senedd that we remain fully committed to addressing these risks as effectively as possible,” she said. “We will continue to work in social partnership with employers and unions to do so.”

Senedd members voted 30-0 in favour of the motion, with 14 Labour members and the Conservatives’ Tom Giffard abstaining.

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter