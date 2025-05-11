Senedd to debate school smartphone ban next week

The Senedd will next week debate whether smartphones should be banned in Welsh schools, following a report from the Petitions Committee that has raised concerns over their impact on mental health, education, and behaviour.

The debate, scheduled for Tuesday 14 May, stems from a petition calling for a ban on smartphone use in schools except in exceptional circumstances.

It comes just weeks after Finland introduced legislation to restrict mobile device use during the school day.

Smartphone ownership is widespread among young people in Wales.

A snapshot survey by the Children’s Commissioner in October 2024 found that 62% of primary pupils and 97% of secondary school pupils own a smartphone, with the vast majority taking them to school.

This has prompted fresh calls for clearer government guidance. Although Welsh schools currently have the power to ban phones, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, said in November that phone policies remain the responsibility of individual schools and their governing bodies.

International comparisons highlight how countries are taking varying approaches. In England, guidance issued in February 2024 advises schools to prohibit phone use throughout the school day.

In contrast, Scotland and Northern Ireland have taken a more flexible route, allowing schools to set restrictions that reflect their specific context.

The impact of smartphones on mental health and learning is a key concern.

A 2019 report by the UK’s Chief Medical Officers found a link between screen use and poorer mental health, though it fell short of proving direct causation.

More recent evidence to the UK Parliament’s Education Committee described a negative effect from screen time, with children exposed to online harms such as cyberbullying, abuse and harmful content.

Concerns about disruption in class have also been raised.

Research by the OECD found that 65% of 15-year-olds across member countries said they had been distracted by digital devices in maths classes, while 59% were distracted by peers using them.

PISA data indicated a correlation between digital device use and lower educational performance, although researchers at King’s College London cautioned that other factors such as gender, social background and behaviour may better explain differences in academic outcomes.

In terms of behaviour, the Scottish Government’s 2023 report highlighted the misuse of digital technology as a commonly reported serious disruptive issue among secondary school staff.

Despite these concerns, the debate is far from one-sided.

The Senedd committee also heard from the NSPCC and young people who cited positive uses of phones.

These included using devices to connect with friends, access learning resources, and build supportive communities, especially among LGBTQ+ youth.

The Children’s Commissioner’s survey found 61% of primary pupils who took their phones to school said it helped them feel safe, while 45% of secondary pupils reported using their phones for schoolwork.

As it stands, many schools already impose restrictions. The survey found that 68% of primary pupils and 91% of secondary pupils said they were not allowed to use phones during lessons.

The Petitions Committee concluded that while the potential harms from smartphones are “compelling and concerning,” there is insufficient evidence to support a universal ban in Wales. Instead, they recommended giving schools more help to develop tailored restrictions.

Countries all over the world are grappling with the issue of smartphones in schools.

UNESCO reported in 2023 that around one in four countries had introduced some form of school phone ban, with about one in seven doing so through legislation.

As the Senedd prepares to debate the issue, attention is turning to how schools can be better supported in managing smartphone use without a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Children and young people told us they want to feel safe and connected,” the Committee said. “Any future decisions must take their voices into account.”

