Senedd member to join protest march against catholic school closures

A protest march by parents against the closure of a catholic primary school in Flintshire is being backed by North Wales MS Sam Rowlands.

The Senedd member will join St David’s School Action Group as they march from the Mold catholic primary school to the Daniel Owen Centre at 11am on Saturday, May 3.

The St David’s School Action Group is made up of parents, parishioners and supporters of the school. one of four that has been earmarked for closure.

The proposals from the Diocese of Wrexham and Flintshire County Council are to close St David’s along with St Anthony’s in Saltney, St Mary’s in Flint and St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School.

If the plans are approved they will be replaced with a £55 million catholic super-school which will educate pupils from the age of three up to 18 – a system knowns as an All-Through School.

Three of the schools would remain open until the new school building is complete. St Anthony’s would close earlier, in September 2026, with pupils transferring temporarily to the Venerable Edward Morgan School in Shotton.

Parents at St David’s and St Anthony’s have been campaigning against the proposals since they were first announce in February, with St David’s forming their own action group to gather support.

Mr Rowlands, who is totally against the proposals, will joining protestors this Saturday in Mold to campaign against the plan.

“I share the concern for this controversial proposal,” he said. “I urge people to come and join us on the protest march.

“I recently met with Emma Baker, Chair of Governors at St David’s in Mold, who spoke to me about her frustrations over the proposals to close the school.

“It is a real shame when local communities have to resort to these sort of measures just to get their voices heard and I hope everyone affected will make sure they take part in the consultation.

“It has already been reported that TV personality Paddy McGuinness is supporting the campaign to keep St Anthony’s open in Saltney and I echo his sentiments.

“It is extremely sad to hear about any plans for schools closing as it also affects the livelihoods of teachers, staff and many local businesses which depend on the school community.

“I am also a firm believer in keeping schools local and I do not think merging four local schools into one “super-school” is the right way forward.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter