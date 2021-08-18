Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 18th Aug

Section of A5118 Chester Road reopens following earlier two vehicle collision

Update: The road partially reopened at 4.50pm it was closed at around 13.30pm.

Earlier report: A section of the A5118 Chester Road between Padeswood Road South and the A541 is closed following a two-vehicle collision.

Police had initially been at the scene directing traffic but according to traffic monitoring website Inrix the road from the A541 Wrexham turn off to the Buckley turn off has been closed.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 1.20pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Chester Road, Llong.

“Officers were in attendance to assist with traffic management. The road was blocked whilst the vehicles were recovered.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called “but we did not attend the scene as we were informed that our services were not needed and we were stood down.

Latest traffic report for the area states “A5118 Chester Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved between A541 (Wrexham Turn Off) and Buckley Turn Off. Real time data clearly shows the road is now closed.”



