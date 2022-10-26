Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Oct 2022

Sealand based landscape supply firm lays ground for improvements at college wildlife garden

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A prominent landscape supply firm laid the ground for improvements at a blooming wildlife garden.

Organised by Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, Sealand-based Dandy’s Topsoil and Landscape Supplies kindly donated bark mulch to the ‘wildlife corridor’ and wellbeing garden at Coleg Cambria Deeside.

CEO Adam Dandy said: “We’re so glad our donation will help transform the new growing area at the college.

“We are known for our giveaways to local primary schools, but colleges and places of higher education often get overlooked. 

“We’re glad that Jack reached out to us and are more than happy to help the college in creating learning opportunities for students via the new wellbeing space – well done to Coleg Cambria for its innovation in education and bringing that to the outdoors.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ learners, staff and members of the Construction Trainee Academy began work on the 40 sq metre site more than a year ago, with the support of Keep Wales Tidy and its Local Places for Nature project.

Having also received sponsorship from Monkey Lady Corporate Wear, the group planted more than 100 trees, wildflowers, and meadows, 2000 native bulbs, shrubs and more.

Classroom assistant Brian Valentine was a driving force behind the scheme and said: “We are so grateful to Dandy’s for this kind donation, it has made a huge difference to the project.

“The garden has really taken shape over past months so we would like to thank everyone who has given us so much support.”

Visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature.

For the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

