Posted: Wed 19th Jan 2022

Updated: Wed 19th Jan

“Sale agreed” on derelict Two Mile House by A55 and Posthouse roundabout

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A long term empty property just of the A55 near the Posthouse roundabout is set for a new owner.

BA Commercial have announced a sale has been agreed on the Two Mile House property, that was marketed at just under £1m for the entire site.

The 11.5 acre site comprises a former dairy farm and farm house building between the A55 / A483 junctions close to Rough Hill.

The agents noted that the house is listed (Grade II late C17), “There is a range of agricultural buildings of traditional brick and slate construction, with more recent farm buildings to the rear of the site being of steel portal frame construction with corrugated steel sheet roofs.”

The property was last sold in 2014 for £575,000. The buildings have fallen into disrepair over recent years, and have been marketed by BA Commercial recently.

Historically in 2014 there had been a change of use to 3 dwellings with associated building works application lodged affecting the barns with the local authority, however that was refused.

Similarly back in 2005 a retrospective application for farm shop at the site was refused.

Top image, the site via BA Commercial



