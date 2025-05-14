Rural Crime Team fishing licence checks catch one angler in Flintshire

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team joined forces with officers from Natural Resources Wales over the weekend to carry out rod licence checks at angling spots across the region.

The checks, which formed part of a wider operation covering Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy, saw officers visit a number of popular fishing locations to ensure anglers were complying with licence rules.

Among those spoken to was Llyn Brenig reservoir manager Nick, who was enjoying a day off fishing and had all his paperwork in order.

Officers said it was useful to discuss ongoing issues that anglers report directly to site managers like him.

However, one angler in Flintshire was found to be fishing without a valid rod licence.

PC Dave Allen from the Rural Crime Team said: “You need a valid rod licence if you are aged 13 or over to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel in Wales and must always carry your rod licence when fishing. Failure to do so could end in prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

“Fortunately, the vast majority of those checked over the weekend produced the correct licence for inspection,” he said.

“We thank the anglers for their support during the checks and understand the frustrations they feel towards those who do not follow legitimate practices.”

PC Allen added that further checks will be carried out in future in partnership with Natural Resources Wales.

Rod fishing licences can be purchased online via the NRW website.