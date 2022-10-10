Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week including A494 overnight closure

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

A significant closure this week includes the A494 Mold Bypass which will be shut for three nights from tonight, Monday 10 October.

Routine maintenance work will be taking place and there will be a full carriageway closure between 7pm and 6am in three separate locations over the three nights, they are:

October 10 – 11

Closed from the New Brighton Roundabout to the Wylfa Roundabout.

October 11 – 12

Closed from the Wylfa Roundabout to the Bromfield Roundabout.

October 12 – 13

Closed from the Bromfield Roundabout to the Bryn Coch Roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted through Mold town centre via A5119 and A541.

“The works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.” Traffic Wales has said.

More roadworks

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

