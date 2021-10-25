Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Broughton Hall Road
25 October — 29 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Broughton Hall Road
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Bagillt Street – Holywell
24 October — 24 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Bagillt Street
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Works reference: Unknown
Bryntirion Road – Bagillt
25 October — 26 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Bryntirion Road
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Cae Newydd Road – Nercwys
25 October — 25 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Cae Newydd Road
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Chester Road – Saltney
26 October — 27 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Chester Road
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Gronant Hill
25 October — 06 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Gronant Hill
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Leadbrook Drive-Oakenholt
25 October — 27 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Leadbrook Drive
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned
Works reference: PE12595700152
Stryt Isa-Hope
26 October — 01 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Stryt Isa
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned
Works reference: ZU0028102/
The Green-Northop
26 October — 26 October
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: The Green
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned
Works reference:
A5118 Roundabout to Plas Major Lane A550-Padeswood
26 October — 28 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: To provide a safe working area for engineers to excavate and provide new ducting in Verge, to provide service to customer. 2 way lights. 3 working day 09:30 -15:30 **Excavation**
Works location: OS Laburnam Cottage Chester Road Padeswood Mold CH7 4JF
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
A548 Tan Lan Hall Farm Junction to Dual-Ffynnongroyw
25 October — 25 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: TREE CUTTING
Works location: OUTSIDE EAST LYNNE
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY051MW70801188
Brunswick Road-Buckley
26 October — 28 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
Works location: 75 BRUNSWICK ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595641616
Chester Street-Mold
24 October — 29 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Dig to expose LV main cable to allow location and repair on phase to phase fault.
Works location: outside 25
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY1142100872234
Golftyn Lane-Connah’s Quay
26 October — 28 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Repair Leaking Sluice Valve
Works location: O/S SCHOOL HOUSE, GOLFTYN, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595716013
High Street-Connah’s Quay
25 October — 27 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Works location: O/S 273, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595698287
Main Road-Ffynnongroyw
26 October — 28 October
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: NEW LAY SERVICE 6M PUBLIC
Works location: NEW CONNECTION OUTSIDE 2 SCHOOL ROW MAIN ROAD
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000169384
Mold Road-Mynydd Isa
26 October — 26 October
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: INSTALL APPARATUS IN CHAMBER ON EXCAVATION
Works location: OUTSIDE 135
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595701239
Ffordd Fer-Mynydd Isa
26 October — 28 October
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: TM PURPOSES ONLY
Works location: O/S 22, FFORDD FER, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595688263/25
Gwernaffield Road-Mold
25 October — 29 October
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Domestic Fire – Excavation
Works location: O/S GORALS, GWERNAFFIELD ROAD, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595685680
Heol Fammau-Bryn Y Baal
26 October — 28 October
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Install In Line Prv On Service
