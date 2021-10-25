Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

25 October — 29 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Broughton Hall Road

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown