Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 16th Nov

Road resurfacing work between Queensferry Roundabout and Makro traffic lights to begin next week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Road resurfacing work between Queensferry Roundabout and Makro traffic lights is set to begin next week.

Work will begin on Wednesday 24th November and finish by the morning of Tuesday, November 30, no work is planned for the weekend.

Closures will be in place during the following periods:

  • Wednesday 24 November 19:00 to Thursday 25 November 07:00
  • Thursday 25 November 19:00 to Friday 26 November 07:00
  • Friday 26 November 19:00 to Saturday 27 November 07:00
  • Monday 29 November 19:00 to Tuesday 30 November 07:00

During this period in the daytime (07:01 to 18:59) B5129 Chester Road “will return to normal two way traffic under a 10 mph speed restriction.” Flintshire council has said.

“The closure will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

“Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council; Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.” A council spokesperson added.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police confirm ongoing incident in Buckley “has come to an end”

News

Households on Universal Credit in Wales will be eligible for a £100 one-off payment this winter to help with fuel bills

News

Welsh ministers urged to “rule out” extending need for COVID passes in pubs, cafes and restaurants

News

Five week closure of walking and cycle path across Hawarden Bridge from next week

News

North Wales orthopaedic surgeons nationally recognised for sustainable healthcare project

News

Theatr Clwyd welcomes Welsh language children’s show Llygoden yr Eira

News

Bus Driver Strike: Union to begin talks again with Arriva Wales on Tuesday

News

UK terrorism threat level raised to SEVERE

News

Company behind some of world’s best skateparks reveals design for new Deeside Leisure Centre park

News





Read 392,017 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn