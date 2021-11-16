Road resurfacing work between Queensferry Roundabout and Makro traffic lights to begin next week

Road resurfacing work between Queensferry Roundabout and Makro traffic lights is set to begin next week.

Work will begin on Wednesday 24th November and finish by the morning of Tuesday, November 30, no work is planned for the weekend.

Closures will be in place during the following periods:

Wednesday 24 November 19:00 to Thursday 25 November 07:00

Thursday 25 November 19:00 to Friday 26 November 07:00

Friday 26 November 19:00 to Saturday 27 November 07:00

Monday 29 November 19:00 to Tuesday 30 November 07:00

During this period in the daytime (07:01 to 18:59) B5129 Chester Road “will return to normal two way traffic under a 10 mph speed restriction.” Flintshire council has said.

“The closure will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

“Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council; Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.” A council spokesperson added.