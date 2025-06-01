RNID thanks volunteers for 16,000 hours of service

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) has paid tribute to its network of volunteers, including those in Flintshire, as part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from 2–8 June.

RNID supports over 18 million people across the UK who are deaf, have hearing loss or experience tinnitus.

Around 300 volunteers help deliver community services, including drop-in sessions and awareness talks.

Jackie White, Director of Community Services at RNID, said:

“Whether it’s offering hearing aid maintenance or raising awareness of hearing loss and tinnitus at RNID Near You sessions, these activities wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our volunteers.”

Over the past year, RNID volunteers gave more than 16,000 hours of support and reached more than 47,000 people across the UK.

“This Volunteers’ Week is the perfect opportunity to recognise everything our volunteers do and say a huge ‘thank you’,” Jackie White added.

RNID runs local drop-ins and advice sessions, including at community venues in North East Wales.

The charity says the work of volunteers remains essential in helping people manage hearing loss and stay connected.