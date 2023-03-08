RMT members set to vote on “a new and improved offer” from Network Rail
Rail union, RMT will hold a referendum on a new and improved offer from Network Rail on pay and benefits.
It comes after the union suspendened all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.
According to RMT the offer involves extra money and is not conditional on accepting Network Rail’s modernising maintenance agenda – something which union members do not support.
Network Rail’s offer amounts to an uplift on salaries of between 14.4% for the lowest paid grades to 9.2% for the highest paid.
There is an additional 1.1% on basic earnings and increased backpay.
The offer also has a total uplift on basic earnings between 15.2% for the lowest paid grades to 10.3% for the highest paid grades.
The increased backpay will be implemented and paid as a lump sum.
The improved offer also involves pulling forward the pay anniversary to October 2022 from January 2023.
55% of RMT members in Network Rail earn less than £35,000 so they will be entitled to the 15.2% uplift over two years.
Other benefits of the deal include 75% discounted leisure travel – a long held demand of Network Rail members.
RMT members in Network Rail will now decide whether to accept the offer in a referendum starting on March 9th and concluding on March 20th at midday.
In the meantime, industrial action on Network Rail is suspended.
The RMT is not making a recommendation on how to vote during the referendum.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail have made a new and improved offer and now our members will decide whether to accept it.
“We will continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on all aspects of the railway dispute.”
