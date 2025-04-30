Retail union warns of rising abuse linked to shoplifting surge across Wales

A retail union has warned of rising abuse against staff as shoplifting offences soar in all but one region in Wales.

North Wales has recorded a drop in shoplifting offences, despite the rest of Wales seeing increases in the latest police recorded crime statistics.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that shoplifting across Wales rose by 10% in 2024.

The rise follows a wider trend across England and Wales, where incidents have more than doubled since the pandemic and, for the first time, surpassed half a million offences in a single year.

North Wales was the only Welsh constabulary area to record a fall in shoplifting – down by 5%.

In contrast, Gwent saw the sharpest increase at 32%, while South Wales and Dyfed-Powys recorded rises of 10% and 9% respectively.

A survey carried out by Usdaw, The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, revealed that the rise in shoplifting has coincided with an increase in retail staff experiencing abuse.

The annual survey of nearly 9,500 workers found that more than three-quarters had suffered verbal abuse, while many respondents said they had been threatened or assaulted.

Two-thirds said that incidents of violence, threats and abuse they experienced were triggered by theft or armed robbery.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said the figures “lay bare” the scale of what the union describes as an epidemic of retail crime.

“It is increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order,” he said.

“This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped.”

Usdaw has welcomed the UK Government’s Crime and Policing Bill, which includes new measures aimed at tackling shop theft and protecting shop workers. The bill is currently at the committee stage in Parliament.

The union is calling for an end to the £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters in England and Wales, along with more visible policing in shopping areas and the introduction of Respect Orders for repeat offenders.