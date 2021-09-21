Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Sep 2021

Updated: Tue 21st Sep

Congestion following earlier vehicle fire on A55 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Latest traffic report states –  “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Congestion to routes through Stamford Gate as traffic diverts off the A55. The road was closed at around 16:10 with lane two (of two) reopening at around 16:50. Lane one remains closed. Travel time is around 25 minute.”

Earlier report: Traffic Wales has issued a warning to drivers travelling on the A55 in Flintshire due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic looks to be building between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

It’s not known if any lanes are closed at the moment, emergency services are ‘en route.’

Video shared on social media show a LandRover Defender towing a trailer with a digger onboard well alight.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).”

“Approach with care. It is unclear if there are any lane closures in place at this time, emergency services are on route.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire politicians approve extra £500k to alleviate council staffing pressures

News

Jailed Flint drug dealer ordered to repay nearly £57,000 of ill gotten gains

News

Plans for weekly nappy collection service in Flintshire approved by senior councillors

News

Welsh Government pays £7k for Goldie Lookin’ Chain song encouraging people to get Covid jab – as part of overall £32k PR bill

News

Health Board recruiting vaccination staff to support the roll out of the COVID-19 booster programme in region

News

Welsh Ambulance Service seeking support from the military as pressure increases

News

Deeside charity which delivered over 44,000 meals to those in need during pandemic lands top national award

News

Flintshire Council to adopt definitions of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in a bid to stamp out hatred

News

Pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries following two-vehicle collision at Flint ‘car meet’

News





Read 427,030 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn