Congestion following earlier vehicle fire on A55 in Flintshire

Update: Latest traffic report states – “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Congestion to routes through Stamford Gate as traffic diverts off the A55. The road was closed at around 16:10 with lane two (of two) reopening at around 16:50. Lane one remains closed. Travel time is around 25 minute.”

Earlier report: Traffic Wales has issued a warning to drivers travelling on the A55 in Flintshire due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic looks to be building between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

It’s not known if any lanes are closed at the moment, emergency services are ‘en route.’

Video shared on social media show a LandRover Defender towing a trailer with a digger onboard well alight.

⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 Westbound J32 Holywell – J31 Cerwys. Vehicle fire . Please proceed with care. Emergency services and Traffic officers en route pic.twitter.com/2KFQDxRBqa — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) September 21, 2021

