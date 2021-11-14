Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire

Remembrance Sunday, which falls on 14 November in 2021, is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those that have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

People of all ages will pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflicts at Remembrance events across Flintshire.

Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial

Due to Connah’s Quay Civic Hall being unavailable this year’s service will take place at the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial with act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths at 10.45am.

A road closure between Wepre Drive and Brook Street will be in place between 10.30am and 12.30pm

Hawarden

Hawarden, Remembrance Parade will assemble at Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park at 10.30am and commence at 10.40am, arriving at the Hawarden Memorial at 10.50am.

Road closures at Hawarden: Junction A550 / Crosstree Lane, Junction A550 / The Highway, Junction B5125 / Gladstone playing fields will be in place.

Other Remembrance Sunday, parades taking place:

Hope/Caergwrle, Parade and service at the cenotaph at 10.50am.

Penyffordd and Penymynydd, War Memorial, Remembrance Sunday parade and service, parade at 2.30pm followed by a service at the War Memorial Institute service at 3pm.

Flint, British Legion, parade leaves at 2.45pm for service at 3pm.

There are also wreath-laying services in:

Mold, Bailey Hill, 11am

Buckley, Precinct Way Memorial, static parade and service, from 10.40am

Greenfield War Memorial, 11am

Mynydd Isa.

Nannerch.

Caerwys.

Halkyn.

Ysceifiog.

Road closures in place.